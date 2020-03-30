Indio Visitor Center adds bilingual call center to answer community coronavirus questions

News

The Indio Visitor Center, staffed by the Indio Chamber of Commerce, is extending its operational scope to assist local residents and businesses with general questions during the current state of emergency.

Effective Monday, March 30th, staff at the Indio Visitor’s Center will be equipped to direct callers, in both English and Spanish, to the agencies and community support services they require based on individual need. This includes assistance for small business owners, the recently unemployed, and others who need guidance locating the appropriate services or agencies.

“Agencies are doing their best to provide links and services online, but when people are trying to find important answers for their families or their businesses, they want to know they’re talking to the right person,” said Joshua Bonner, President and CEO of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, which operates the Indio Visitor’s Center.

"The Indio Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center answers questions from visitors and seasonal guests on a regular basis. This is a natural extension of those services for us. We may not be able to answer every question, but we will do our best to direct our residents to the services and support they need during this time of crises."

"We are pleased to support the repurposing of our Visitor Center to provide this critical resource to our residents and business community in this challenging economic time," added Indio Mayor, Glenn Miller.

The chamber “hot line” and informational resources will be available to residents and businesses across the Coachella Valley, and aims to provide them with access to available programs and funding, which are changing daily because of evolving concerns about COVID-19 and its impact on the economy.

The office will be available to answer resident calls Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (760) 347-0676. You can also reach them by email at: Info@GCVCC.org

