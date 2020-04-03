Tips for hiking during the COVID-19 outbreak

News

With gyms closed, many Coachella Valley residents are taking to local hiking trails. But because of the coronavirus outbreak, access to many popular hiking areas has been limited. Some crowded and narrow trails also make it difficult to maintain social distancing of at least six feet.

To help the community stay connected with the outdoors during this time of social distancing, Friends of the Desert Mountains created some tips for outdoor recreation during the California shelter-in-place order:

Our community comes first. Hiking and other forms of outdoor recreation are currently allowed under the California shelter-in-place order, however please check for updates before heading outside. The health of our community should be our first priority when choosing when, where, how, and if to recreate. Always follow the current federal, state, county, and local guidelines. Be prepared. Check the weather before you leave, bring plenty of food and water, and stay on the trail. Stay home if there is rain, thunderstorms, or high temperatures in the forecast, and carry “The 10 Essentials” to be self-sufficient on the trail. Now is not the time to burden emergency responders with search and rescue calls. Stay close to home. There are hundreds of miles of hiking trails right here in the Coachella Valley, and this is a great time of year to explore almost all of them. Road trips, through hikes, and campouts have the potential to overwhelm the resources of the rural communities that service many national and state parks and should be avoided. Avoid heavily used trails, like the Herb Jeffries (Bump & Grind), Homestead (The Cross), or the Lykken trails. The sheer number of people on many of these trails makes keeping at least six feet distance from other hikers difficult or impossible. Take this opportunity to seek out different options that are less crowded or are wide enough to accommodate more people. Use your best judgement when you arrive at any trail. If the parking is full, consider changing your plans to hike elsewhere or during a different time of day.

For more information visit on hiking tips, including the 10 essentials, and recommended trails visit the Friends of the Desert Mountains website at www.DesertMountains.org.