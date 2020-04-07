CHP issues warning to speeding drivers after recent increase in citations

News

Following an increase in speeding drivers over the past few weeks, California Highway Patrol - San Gorgonio Pass took to social media to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding

The department reported motorists driving at speeds over 100 MPH in 70, 65, and even 55 mph zones.

Recent speeding citations issued (Courtesy of CHP - San Gorgonio Pass)

"We want to remind motorists that a collision at high-speeds exponentially reduces your chance to walk away without injury. The speed limit is just that: a LIMIT. It is not a suggestion," reads a notice on CHP - San Gorgonio's Facebook Page.

The number of officers deployed on a daily basis has not changed, but the traffic has due to stay-at-home orders, so it is much easier for officers to spot reckless drivers.

A conviction for Driving over 100 MPH usually comes with a minimum $1000 fine, two points on your license, and a 30-day license suspension. There is also an increased risk of loss of life if there were to be a crash.

"Your life and the lives of your fellow community members are not worth the extra few minutes you may save. Please do yourself and your fellow motorists a favor and slow down!"