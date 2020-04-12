Local family shares thoughts on celebrating Easter from home

News

Many people around the world are celebrating Easter differently this year. News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay caught up with one local family to get their take on this new normal while celebrating Easter from home.

Easter at the Medina family’s home looks different this year. Everyone is gathered around the living room to watch Easter church service from the comfort of their couch. It’s safe to say Easter 2020 has certainly changed many family traditions.

“A tradition for me, usually on Easter and Christmas is I do a lot of worshipping at church so it’s kind of cool to be able to be home on a major holiday for church and just to be able to worship with my family and be with my family,” Allison Medina, worship leader at Southwest Church told News Channel 3.

We asked the family what they think of having Easter from home this year.

“To be honest I don’t mind it," Medina said. "I’m a little bit of a homebody and I’m kind of an introvert so being able to be at home with my family for long periods of time has actually been quite a blessing," she said.

Even though in some ways it has been a blessing for them, Medina shared she would be remised if she didn’t say how much she also misses celebrating in church.

“There’s something about being at church and being with a bunch of people; you feed off the energy and everyone is there for the same reasons to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus,” she said.

She also believes this year’s Easter will have an even greater impact on people.

"At least in our generation and generations past, there hasn’t been many times in history when everyone on the entire globe is focusing on one thing at the same time which is this pandemic and so many people that would not necessarily be open to faith or to God are turning to loved ones who have faith,” she said. “I know just being at Southwest Church there have been so many people that have tuned-in and are watching our services online, thousands more than who come through at our church every week are tuning in to hear the hope and the goodness of God and what He has done,” she added.

As millions of people tune-in to services online all around the globe, Medina reminds us all to be grateful for what we have today.

“Certainly this is just a season and we’re just appreciative of the blessing to be together,” she said.