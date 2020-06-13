Welcome home Truman! 5 year old conquers cancer and returns home to the desert

News

A very special homecoming took place today for a beloved 5-year-old, who overcame cancer.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay was there for the grand welcome home parade.

“We’re here today to celebrate Truman and his extraordinary fight and win against his cancer, we’ve been along for the ride,” friend of Truman, Brooke Stuessy told News Channel 3.

5-year-old Truman Bohn was diagnosed with a rare eye cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma two years ago.

His family was forced to move to Texas to get the treatment he needed.

Now that he’s cancer-free they’re happy to be back home in the valley.

“Well after the tears stopped I felt very protected by our community and our friends here that helped us go through our journey and to get us to where we are at today,” Truman's dad, Lance Bohn said.

Sirens and hand-made signs welcoming Truman home.

Even Truman's optometrist was there showing support for his success.

“I’m so happy this journey has come to an end and excited that he’s finally cancer free," Kailee Watson said.

Friends, family and community members cheering him on.

“I was there when Truman was born and he’s been a big part of my life so when this all happened it was obviously very devastating for all of us and obviously we’ve rallied together and its been amazing the community support through all of this,” family friend, Whitney Shaw said.

The fire department, police and sheriff's department all joined in on the parade. They even made Truman Shariff for the day.

There was nothing more priceless than seeing the joy on Truman’s face.

“Thank you everybody, I love you,” Truman said.