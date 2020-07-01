Governor Newsom to discuss possible rollbacks on recent reopenings in press conference

Coronavirus

California could see a rollback of recent reopenings and easing of health orders. Governor Newsom is expected to make an announcement Wednesday on some adjustments as the state has seen a steep incline in cases.

Newsom has not released specifics how strict the rollbacks might be, but he is expected to make an announcement Wednesday to address the spike in cases, enforcement and how the state can begin lowering some of those numbers.

Bars were ordered to shut down in several counties this week including those here in Riverside. But Newsom has said the bigger concern is family gatherings over the holiday weekend: “It’s not just bars, not just [people] out in the streets, where people are protesting. It’s specifically family gatherings, where family members or rather households...begin to mix and take down their guard,"