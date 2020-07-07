Man arrested on hate crimes charges after vandalism at a Palm Springs community center

News

Palm Springs police officers arrested a man accused of vandalizing the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center building at Desert Highland Park.

The walls were filled with graffiti directed at the LGBT community as well as various races.

Photos sent to News Channel 3 show the building filled with graffiti that includes the saying "all life matters fool." A glass door was broken as well with graffiti covering it which reads "Not a safe space."

The graffiti has since been cleaned up.

Charinda Godakanda, 45, of Palm Springs was taken into custody for vandalism and hate crime.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, officers were first called to that area at 12:21 AM on reports from a subject, later identified as Godakanda, claiming to have been shot near the intersection of Rosa Parks Road and Granada Avenue.

Officers made contact with Godakanda, who said he had been shot at by several unknown subjects who had fled. Police confirmed they found evidence of a shooting on Granada Ave and Bon Air Drive but Godakanda was not struck by any gunfire.

Police say Godakanda refused to provide any more information.

Officers were once again called to that area at 5:12 AM to respond to reports that Desert Highland Park was on fire. Nothing was on fire but officers once again made contact with Godakanda.

Officers also discovered that several walls on the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center building had been spray-painted with graffiti. Police also found an unloaded shotgun and an airsoft pistol next to a shattered glass door.

Following an investigation, officers had probable cause to arrest Godakanda for the felony vandalism, a misdemeanor hate crime, misdemeanor possession of the unloaded firearm, and the misdemeanor possession of a concealed dagger.

Godakanda was later transported to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

PSPD is continuing the investigation into this incident in addition to the shooting incident. Anybody with information is asked to contact PSPD at 760-323-8116. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).

Shelby Nelson will have more on this incident tonight at 5 & 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.