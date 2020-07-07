New solar recycling units being set up in Indio

News

The city of Indio now has twenty new solar recycling bins that are going up around town. These bins, or BigBellies as they are called, are fully solar powered and compact the trash. Compacting with solar powered technology helps to add more trash before it needs to be collected. They are able to be monitored remotely which allows staff to take less trips to empty them. Taking less trips saves time and helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Each bin is unique and a Coachella Valley company helped design them keeping in mind the aesthetic of Indio. Brooke Beare, the director of communications and marketing for the city of Indio, said, "You'll see panoramic vistas out by the Indio trails trailhead. Downtown, you'll see more colorful designs, succulents, desert landscaping. They're really fun and they're also paid for almost entirely by a grant." She added, "I think if people see these out and about, they will be reminded that there is a place for them to recycle and they’ll look for them. And maybe even think about, 'Oh have I seen that design before?' And maybe even check it out, do a little tour of the city and see if they can locate them."

The city is hoping these bins will keep the area sustainable and promote people to recycle. Beare said, "Indio is known as the city of festivals, it's also known as the city of sustainability. So keeping the area sustainable, keeping our streets and our communities clean, and making sure people are keeping recycling top of mind is really important."

Photo courtesy of Brooke Beare

With the coronavirus pandemic, these bins also have a foot pedal that opens the trash so you don't have to put your hands on anything.