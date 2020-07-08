Some SCE customers may have bills that includes two months of payments

News

Some Southern California Edison customers did not receive their paper bills for the month of June, meaning their next bill will now include two months worths of payments due.

Sally Jeun, a spokesperson for SCE, told News Channel 3 that the company experienced a technical issue in the process of updating software used to collect data from meters.

Jeun says the company has identified the accounts that were affected by the delays and will work with them to offer payment arrangements if they need additional time to pay.

All SCE customers impacted by delayed billing are eligible for payment arrangements to spread their payments over time.

Customer service are assisting customers with questions or concerns.

You can visit sce.com to find more information or request payment extensions or call 1-800-655-4555 to speak with a representative.