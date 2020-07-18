Police searching for escaped inmate in Indio

News

Authorities Saturday afternoon were searching for an inmate who escaped from the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Credit: Klaudia Gothette

Some residents in Indio said they were being warned by police to stay indoors and lock their doors.

A spokesperson for Indio Police Department said at about 3:40 Saturday afternoon, a man escaped from Sheriff's Department custody at the jail. He was last seen on Oasis St. east of the jail wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Several people have called into our newsroom with reports of a heavy police presence in the area, including a helicopter circling overhead.

Indio Police said the Sheriff's Dept. is handling the search -- they have established a perimeter and are looking for the man.

We have reached out to Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. for more information.

