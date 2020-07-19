Copper Mountain College in Joshua Tree offers scholarship honoring George Floyd

News

The George Floyd Scholarship Fund was established in June of 2020 by Copper Mountain College Professor of Psychology and Student Success Kay Jayo-Meads with her deepest gratitude as a woman of color who has been so helped by people all along the way and to show solidarity to end this inequity in the United States and in the world.

Copper Mountain College Foundation honors Mr. Floyd’s memory as well as Ms. Jayo-Meads wishes and invites all to join in this beautiful scholarship opportunity at our community college.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with the Executive Director of the college about their decision to start this scholarship fund.