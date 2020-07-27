Man in critical condition after crashing ‘homemade’ motorcycle in Palm Desert

News

A man remains hospitalized in critical condition after authorities say he crashed a "homemade" motorcycle on a rock in Palm Desert on Sunday night.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the crash was reported in the area of Portola Avenue and Chaparral Drive Sunday at approximately 10:20 p.m.

The Sheriff's Department revealed that the man was riding the homemade motorcycle on the east sidewalk of Portola Ave when he collided with a landscaping rock and was ejected from the motorcycle. The rider was not wearing a helmet and suffered a serious head injury.

The man's identity remains unknown as he didn't have identification on him, but Sheriff's officials say the man is between 35 and 45 years old.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol is a factor.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Brad Stone of the Palm Desert Station’s Traffic Team at (760) 836-1600 or call anonymously at (760) 341-STOP (7867) and reference incident #T202080081.