DHSPD seek public’s help in finding missing 71-year-old
The Desert Hot Springs Police Departement is asking for the public's help in finding Arthur Costa Molina, a 71-year-old with cognitive health issues who was last seen Monday morning.
Molina is described as:
- Asian male adult
- 5 feet, 5 inches tall
- 135 pounds with a thin build
- Balding grey hair
- Brown eyes
Police say Molina was last seen leaving his home Monday between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in his vehicle, a white 2005 Chevy Impala with a license plate of 5HIU687. The left rear trunk of the car has a Harley Davidson Sticker.
It is unknown in what direction Molina left in.
Molina was seen wearing a white turtleneck shirt, grey shorts, and no shoes.
If you have seen Molina or have information on his whereabouts, police ask that you call 9-1-1 or the Desert Hot Springs Police Department at (760) 329-2904.
Anyone with information on this can also call Officer Jason Jimenez at (760) 329-2904 extension 344.
