DHSPD seek public’s help in finding missing 71-year-old

The Desert Hot Springs Police Departement is asking for the public's help in finding Arthur Costa Molina, a 71-year-old with cognitive health issues who was last seen Monday morning.

Molina is described as:

Asian male adult

5 feet, 5 inches tall

135 pounds with a thin build

Balding grey hair

Brown eyes

Police say Molina was last seen leaving his home Monday between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in his vehicle, a white 2005 Chevy Impala with a license plate of 5HIU687. The left rear trunk of the car has a Harley Davidson Sticker.

It is unknown in what direction Molina left in.

Molina was seen wearing a white turtleneck shirt, grey shorts, and no shoes.

If you have seen Molina or have information on his whereabouts, police ask that you call 9-1-1 or the Desert Hot Springs Police Department at (760) 329-2904.

Anyone with information on this can also call Officer Jason Jimenez at (760) 329-2904 extension 344.