High desert mother shares story of daughter’s battle with coronarivus

Coronavirus

A high desert mother is sharing the story of her daughter's battle with coronavirus.

Kathy Cole tells News Channel 3 that her daughter, 34-year-old Aja Marie Collins, tested negative for coronavirus after being admitted to Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree in June, where she underwent surgery for a cyst removal.

Requiring a higher level of care, Cole says her daughter was later transferred to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

About a week later, Cole says her daughter tested positive for coronavirus.

Collins remains hospitalized in ICU at Desert Regional Medical Center.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with Cole to learn more about her daughter's continuing battle with coronavirus, and we'll report on what family members and friends are doing to support to Collins, who is a single mother.

