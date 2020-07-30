Heat wave expected through Saturday

7-Day Forecast

The average temperature for Palm Springs this time of the year is 107°. We will be feeling temperatures near 120° through Saturday.

Friday is expected to be the hottest day through this heat wave. A strong ridge of high pressure over the desert Southwest will peak Friday.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be an increased potential for heat illness during this time. For areas west, a Heat Advisory remains in effect through the same time frame. Temperatures for those locations will reach to 100°. Coastal areas will stay away from the advisory because temperatures will be more regulated due to the cool ocean waters.

Remember to stay cool and safe during these times and recognize the signs and symptoms when it comes to heat related illness.

Temperatures will return closer to seasonal by the middle of next week.