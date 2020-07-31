Homicide investigation underway in Palm Springs

Breaking News

Palm Springs police have been at the scene of an overnight murder on the 300 block of Palm Vista Drive.

The incident happened around 1:15 Friday morning in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates.

Details on what led up to the killing are not known at this time. As of 5 a.m. Friday morning, the intersection of Palm Vista Dr. and N. Granada Ave. was still filled with dozens of Palm Springs Police officers and Riverside County Sheriff's deputies investigating the crime scene.

Several neighbors were awake and could be seen standing on the perimeter of the scene which was sectioned off with crime tape.

Investigators were also seen putting dozens of evidence markers on the ground and speaking with residents in the neighborhood.

Police on scene Friday morning could not provide immediate details on what happened, but said the intersection of the crime scene will be shut down for several hours while they continue to investigate.

