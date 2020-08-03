26,000+ acre Apple Fire started by vehicle malfunction

News

Officials announced on Monday that the Apple Fire burning in Cherry Valley was started by a vehicle malfunction.

The Apple Fire was first reported Friday at 5:00 p.m. on the 9000 Block Oak Glen Road. According to officials Monday morning, the fire has grown to 26,450 acres and spreading primarily to the north and east into the San Gorgonio Wilderness. The winds are bringing the smoke east, towards the Coachella Valley.

Officials confirmed Monday afternoon the fire was specifically started by a diesel-fueled vehicle emitting burning carbon from the exhaust system. Multiple witnesses came forward and confirmed this with officers.

CAL FIRE Peace Officers are asking the public to report that may have seen a vehicle that appeared to have mechanical issues or unusual smoke coming from it.

Officers ask anyone that was driving on Oak Glenn Road at the time of the fire to call the anonymous tip line at 800-633-2836.

Over 2,000 firefighters have been dispatched to help contain the flames. One house and two outbuildings have been destroyed. Dozens of structures remain threatened.

Fire officials estimated that 2,600 residences and 7,800 people have been evacuated

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple or Android device for up-to-the-minute updates on the fire.

We'll also have the the latest updates live from the scene tonight at 5 & 6 p.m. on News Channel 3 and 6:30 p.m. on CBS Local 2 and Fox 11.