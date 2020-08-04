Standoff underway in Palm Desert

Crime

A vandalism in progress call led to a suspect believed to be armed to barricade themselves in a home in Palm Desert.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department revealed that deputies were originally dispatched to the 45000 Block of Driftwood Drive in Palm Desert to respond to a vandalism in progress call.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a suspect who barricaded themselves within a home on Driftwood Drive. Deputies believe the suspect is possibly armed, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The scene remains active. There are no street or road closures at this time.

