Nurses to rally in Palm Springs calling for more COVID-19 protection

Coronavirus

Nurses with the California Nurses Association (CNA) are planning to rally in Palm Springs Wednesday night demanding more personal protective equipment. The rally starts at 6 p.m. on the corner of Tachevah and Indian Canyon drive near Desert Regional Medical Center.

National Nurses United, a labor union of registered nurses with nearly

185,000 members nationwide are putting on this rally.

In addition to more PPE, union members are also rallying for the passage of a $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, or the HEROES Act. This has passed the House of Representatives but has not yet been voted on in the Senate.

This would include more PPE domestically through the Defense Production Act, along with cash payments, unemployment benefits and daycare subsidies that the union also supports.

Todd Burke with Desert Regional Medical Center gave us several statements regarding this nurse rally. The statements below read:

"The California Nurses Association (CNA), the labor union that represents our Registered Nurses, is holding a rally today outside Desert Regional Medical Center. The union is holding similar events at other California hospitals."

"Our hospital is fully operational and our staff’s focus, as always, is on providing exceptional quality patient care."

"While we value all of our nurses who are represented by the CNA, we are disappointed that the union is taking this action. The demands of COVID-19 have placed a great strain on all California hospitals and we remain committed to protecting the health and safety of our patients and staff. We continue to follow the guidelines set by the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

"We take immense pride in the extraordinary professionalism and dedication our physicians, nurses and other staff have demonstrated every day in caring for our COVID-19 patients. This work has not been easy, but they have risen to the challenge during this unprecedented pandemic."

In regards to concerns about staffing, Desert Regional says:

“While the demands of COVID-19 have strained California’s healthcare workforce, we remain committed to caring for our community during the pandemic. Following Governor Gavin Newsom’s Proclamation of a State Emergency, our hospital has joined a long list of California hospitals that have received a temporary staffing waiver during this pandemic, due to our surge in COVID patients. The waiver allows hospitals to move nursing staff where they’re most needed at any given moment. The safety of our patients and staff remains a top priority, and we will continue to work with our staffing agency to bring additional traveler nurses onboard in the near future.”

In regards to PPE, Desert Regional says:

“Any employee, physician or vendor entering the hospital is required to wear a face mask. To prevent potential exposure, all physicians, nurses and staff who care for suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients are required to wear the appropriate PPE including N95 face masks and face shields or goggles.”

In regards to cross-contamination, Desert Regional says:

“Our nurses only care for either COVID or non-COVID patients during their shift. They do not go between the two during their shift”

In regards to PPE supply, Desert Regional says:

“We can safely care for our patients with the supplies we currently have. Our team is actively sourcing around the world for additional supplies. We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our patients and staff.”

The rally is expected to go until 8 p.m.