Border Patrol finds ‘most sophisticated cross-border tunnel’ in U.S. history

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement discovered an unfinished cross-border tunnel in a residential area in San Luis, Arizona, located about 25 miles from Yuma.

"This appears to be the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history, and certainly the most sophisticated I’ve seen in my career," said Carl E Landrum, acting chief patrol agent, Yuma Sector. "We will continue to work closely with our partners – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and State and local agencies to provide the best National Security possible."

The tunnel was found on Tuesday following several days excavating the Sonoran Desert. The U.S. portion of the tunnel reaches from an Arizona neighborhood extends 1,300 feet under the Mexican border fence into San Luis Rio Colorado.

Pictures reveal a passageway measuring three feet wide and four feet high equipped with a ventilation system, water lines, electrical wiring, rail system, extensive reinforcement, and shoring, commonly known used in sophisticated tunnels.

“Homeland Security Investigations and our esteemed law enforcement partners swiftly and effectively worked together to uncover and dismantle a cross-border tunnel for smuggling purposes into the United States,” said Scott Brown, special agent in charge HSI in Phoenix.