Three arrested in connection with April shooting in Indio

Crime

The Indio Police Department arrested three suspects after serving several search warrants in connection with a shooting investigation.

Gabriel Salazar, 36, of Salton City, Luis Noverola, 30, of Desert Hot Springs, and Ralph Ramos, 44, of Indio were arrested on Tuesday morning.

The search warrants were in relation to a shooting that occurred in the area of Cardinal Avenue and Bobolink Street in Indio back in April 2020.

According to the Indio Police Department, detectives were able to identify Salazar, Noverola, and Ramos as the suspects in the shooting.

The Indio Police Department Street Crimes Unit served four search warrants in Desert Hot Springs, Salton City, and Indio on Tuesday.

The Riverside County Gang Impact Team, Riverside County Post-Release Accountability Compliance Team, and the Desert Regional SWAT Team provided assistance.

Salazar, Noverola, and Ramos were all taken into custody during the warrants.

Indio Police also revealed that detectives recovered a stolen loaded Glock 17 9mm handgun, a stolen loaded 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun, a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, hundreds of M-30 oxycodone pills (which contain fentanyl) packaged for sales, and methamphetamine.







According to Indio Police, the firearms recovered from the suspects matched the calibers of the shell casings located the day of the shooting.

Salazar, Noverola, and Ramos were all booked into county jail for Assault with a semi-automatic pistol, Conspiracy, and numerous felony weapons and narcotics violations. Noverola and Ramos have since been released on bail.

Salazar remains in custody on no bail.