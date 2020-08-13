Woman suffers critical injuries after crash with a street-sweeping vehicle in Indio

News

A woman was injured today after her Honda sedan, which was carrying her husband and the couple's 17-month-old child, rear-ended a street-sweeping vehicle in Indio, causing her to be ejected, police said.

The roll over crash was reported about 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Indio Boulevard and Van Buren Street, according to Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron.

The woman, who was driving, suffered critical injuries, while her infant and husband were not hurt, Guitron said. The driver of the street sweeper also was uninjured.

According to Guitron, the woman was driving the Honda when it rear- ended the street-sweeping vehicle, which was waiting at a red light at the intersection, causing the Honda to flip onto its roof.

The crash is being investigated, and the intersection was temporarily closed until about noon while police worked the scene.