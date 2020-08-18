Authorities warn rain may trigger debris flow over Apple Fire burn area

News

The San Bernardino National Forest Service is asking people around the Apple Fire burn area to get ready for potential evacuations as rain arrives.

As we reported on Sunday, the terrain is more vulnerable to mudslides when it rains, because there is not enough brush to hold the soil in place.

National Forest officials say rain may trigger debris flow over the Apple Fire burn area in the next few days.

People are advised to prepare transportation, important items, plans for pets, but at-risk areas may get little to no warning.

Rain may trigger debris flow over the #AppleFire burn area in the next few days. GET READY NOW for potential evacuations:

Prepare transportation, important items, plans for pets.

At-risk areas may get little to no warning.

Sign up: https://t.co/72POiVhcRc @RivCoReady pic.twitter.com/csI7Mta6Qu — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) August 18, 2020

Riverside County residents can get alerts on potential flood warnings or evacuation orders by signing up at AlertRivCo.

Sign-up here: https://rivcoready.org/AlertRivCo

You can also stay up-to-date with the latest weather updates by downloading our First Alert Weather App for your Apple or Android device.

The Apple Fire burning in Cherry Valley has blackened 33,424 acres since it first sparked on July 31. It is the largest fire in the region in more than a decade.

The fire has injured four firefighters and destroyed four homes and

eight outbuildings. An estimated 2,600 residences and 7,800 people were

evacuated at the height of the blaze.

As of Tuesday, the fire is 95% contained.

There were 248 fire personnel still on the scene Tuesday, aided by five water-dropping helicopters, according to the latest estimates provided by fire officials. All Cal Fire air tankers have left.

Remaining firefighters were focusing on monitoring and patrolling the fire's perimeter, as well as fixing up swaths of land impacted by firefighting efforts.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.