Man dies from injuries sustained falling into a non-operation grinder in Indio

A man is dead after following an industrial accident in Indio earlier this week.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the 38000 Block of Monroe Street in Indio, near the Quarry Hi-Grade Materials Facility, on Tuesday at approximately 6:43 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located an adult male who had fallen into a non-operational grinder. The man was trapped after rocks and other debris fell on top of him, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Authorities were able to remove the man from the grinder, however, he suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner's office will not release the identity of the victim at this time due to privacy and to allow time to notify the next of kin.