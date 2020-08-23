Local hospital hosts church service for essential workers

News

Religious congregation remains limited through the pandemic, but organizers were able to successfully put together church services at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs on Sunday morning.

"We’ve come to bring worship to all the first line workers just to show that we appreciate them and that God is always here with them," Faith for Tomorrow Ministry Chaplain, Eleanor Hawkins.

Hawkins' ministry sponsored the event.

More than a dozen people showed up to listen in on a variety of songs performed by Bishop Milton Hollins of The Works Ministry, along with his musical group.

"Music is the one thing that binds us all together," Bishop Hollins said.

The event was the first time Hollins' group has performed at a hospital.

Despite the event being held for healthcare workers, many other neighbors also showed up to celebrate.

"They’re excellent, they’re fun and they brought our spirits up. All of us who attended today feel like we got another shot in the arm. The lord is with us," Lead Chaplain at Desert Regional Medical Center, Carrie Allan said.

Allan also helped organize the event. With all that is going on in the world, Allan said it's especially important for healthcare workers to know that they're not alone.

"The hospital is fighting a battle right now. We want to have them feel- all the workers- that we’re here, we pray. The chaplains pray for all the workers, the patients and their families every morning and every night," Allan said.

Worship services remain extremely limited throughout California, while many opt for virtual services. The congregation provided a positive alternative for people to practice their faith.

"This was a chance to get together with people again in a safe environment," Desert Regional Medical Center Chaplain, Peter Richardson said.

Organizers are working to expand their 'mobile services' to other local hospitals in the coming weeks.

"It’s important simply because without hope we have nothing and with a higher power we can have hope in God," Bishop Hollins said.