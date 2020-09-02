Eisenhower oncologist shares what you need to know about Colon Cancer

News

Following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on August 28 from colon cancer at 43 years old, News Channel 3 is speaking with a local oncologist to learn more about this type of cancer.

The American Cancer Society is now recommending regular screenings start at age 45 instead of 50 years old.

News Channel 3 is speaking with Henry Tsai, a board certified medical oncologist at Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center.

Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. to learn the warning signs of colon cancer, why more young people are being diagnosed and who is more likely to get colon cancer.

We also learn about the survival rate of those diagnosed with colon cancer and if local doctors are seeing more of their patients being checked for colon cancer since the death of Boseman.