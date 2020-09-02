Firefighter injured while working to stop tamarisk tree fire in Bermuda Dunes

News

A firefighter was recovering Monday morning, injured while working to contain an overnight vegetation fire in Bermuda Dunes.

Firefighters responded to the latest tamarisk tree fire in that same area at just after 1:30 a.m. along Country Club Drive just west of the Jefferson Street Union Pacific Railroad bridge.

Authorities said the fire burned a third of an acre of trees lining the railroad tracks.

CalFire said a crew member was evaluated for a non life-threatening injury.

Details on exactly what happened were not immediately known.

The same strip of trees is home to a number of homeless encampments and has seen numerous fires burning there this summer.

No other injuries were reported.