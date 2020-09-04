Skip to Content
What’s open in the desert during Labor Day

Labor Day is on Monday and travelers all around the country are gearing up for the 3-day weekend. Despite several businesses and activities being unavailable due to the pandemic, there are still alternatives on what people can do and where they can go in the desert.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert will be open, but with limitations. Several restaurants will be offering outdoor dining, in accordance with state guidelines. Casinos throughout the desert are also open.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we're also going to be at OffRoad Rentals, an ATV rental facility where many people are going to be spending their holiday. See how they are preparing for the busy weekend, and how they plan on keeping visitors safe during the pandemic.

