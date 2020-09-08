New evacuation warnings issued due to El Dorado fire

News

New evacuation warnings due to the El Dorado fire have been put into effect as of 9 p.m. from Oak Glen Road to Hwy 38 West of Bryant to Garnet.

There are evacuation routes via Hwy 38 West or Bryant St. South.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department tweeted this evening "There is a potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now."

The El Dorado fire continues to burn west of the Coachella Valley. As of Tuesday evening, the fire is at 19% containment and has burned over 11,000 Acres.

Stay with News Channel Three for the latest on this breaking story.