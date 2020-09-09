Palm Springs restaurant owner reportedly planning to reopen for indoor dining

Coronavirus

News Channel 3 has learned that the owner of a Palm Springs restaurant is reportedly planning to reopen for indoor dining, despite the ongoing ban on indoor restaurant service in response to Covid-19.

The owner of the restaurant had previously reported experiencing financial struggles as a result of closing the business to comply with state and county orders.

Today News Channel 3 will look to talk with the restaurant owner to learn more about the decision to reopen and they feel about the possibility of punitive responses by city, county or state agencies.

