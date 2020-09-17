Local reaction to sports and entertainment arena moving from Palm Springs to Palm Desert

News

Palm Springs' loss is Palm Desert's gain. The new sports and entertainment arena, which will be the home of the AHL affiliate of the new Seattle Kraken NHL team, will now be built near Palm Desert off of I-10 and Cook Street. It was originally planned to

The arena was originally going to be built near Agua Caliente Casino in downtown Palm Springs on North Calle Encilia and East Amado Road.

Hear how the move is impacting local businesses and members of both the Palm Springs and Palm Desert communities tonight on News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m.