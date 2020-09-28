Deputies conduct assault investigation in Oasis

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigated a possible assault that left a woman hospitalized in the unincorporated community of Oasis Monday morning.

Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, told News Channel 3 that deputies were called to the 91000 block of Avenue 81 for an assault investigation.

The investigation began at approximately 8:59 a.m.

"The scene is very active and fluid moving. We do not have any further information available for release at the moment," Pecoraro wrote.

Pecoraro later confirmed that an adult female victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. There are still no updates on what exactly happened, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.