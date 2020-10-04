Riverside County public libraries reopen Monday

News

The Riverside County library system will reopen many of its branches to the public on Monday, October 5.

The library will offer modified services with new coronavirus regulations and physical distancing measures.

People will only be allowed in the library for one hour at a time.

Services are limited to borrowing and returning items and using computers.

The number of computers has been reduced and there is no lounge furniture.

The libraries will have normal business hours and will continue to offer digital service and curbside pickup.

Find a library near you: http://www.rivlib.info/website/1161