Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 4:52 am

Riverside County public libraries reopen Monday

Library_MGN image

The Riverside County library system will reopen many of its branches to the public on Monday, October 5.

The library will offer modified services with new coronavirus regulations and physical distancing measures.

People will only be allowed in the library for one hour at a time.
Services are limited to borrowing and returning items and using computers.

The number of computers has been reduced and there is no lounge furniture.

The libraries will have normal business hours and will continue to offer digital service and curbside pickup.

Find a library near you: http://www.rivlib.info/website/1161

News Headlines / Top Stories

Caitlin Thropay

Caitlin Thropay is the Weekend Morning Anchor and Lifestyle Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3, The Desert’s News Leader. Learn more about Caitlin here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content