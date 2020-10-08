Meet the 4 candidates running for Palm Springs City Council

News

It's your 2020 vote. The race is on for the first district election for Palm Springs districts 4 & 5.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero takes a looks at the candidates and their key issues.

Two seats ready to fill and four candidates are vying for a spot on Palm Springs City Council.

District 4 covers the communities south of Ramon Road and east of Sunrise Way.

City council member, Christy Holstege has held office here since 2017. Now she’s up for re-election.

“I've been delivering measurable results for our community. We've kept Palm Springs safe during the pandemic. We were the first city to issue a shelter in place order," said Holstege. "We've supported local businesses and our workers and our economy. We've balanced a budget even in difficult financial times."

But Holstege said there’s more to be done.

“Maintain our public health, keep our businesses safe, focus on economic recovery. So that's a key issue is making sure Palm Springs survives and thrives into the future, that our businesses stay open," said Holstege. "Our workers stay employed. Then continuing on our progress on homelessness.”

But on the November 3rd ballot two candidates are running to replace her: Mike McCulloch and Dian Torres.

Mike McCulloch held office back in 2003.

“I'm going to focus on local issues. I have no aspirations for higher office. I don't want to play on the national political stage. I want to solve local problems in a nonpartisan way," said McCulloch.

McCulloch said he can make an impact in Palm Springs.

“We have an opportunity to rebuild city hall from the ground up, make it more efficient, make it function within the budget constraints that you have," said McCulloch.

First time candidate, Dian Torres also wants your vote.

“We need some fresh, fresh ideas. We need representation for the community. I'm committed to representing all the citizens and listening," said Torres.

Torres decided to run for office to help the city's economic recovery.

“We have businesses that need money. Why are we not helping these business? small businesses? The mom and pop stores that live in this community? Why should they be going to make place for new big stores? Not acceptable," said Torres.

And from the 5th district, council member Lisa Middleton seeking a second term representing the southwest part of the city.

“I love the city. I love the opportunity to serve the city on a city council. I think we have some incredibly important issues that we are still addressing," said Middleton.

Those issues Middleton hopes to tackle.

“Responding to COVID-19 ensuring public safety, making sure that Palm Springs remains and continues to grow at its economy, that we are a leader in this city in the utilization of renewable energy," said Middleton.