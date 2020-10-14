Palm Desert restaurant owner pushing for road improvements along retail corridor

Economy

The owner of Castelli's Italian Restaurant in Palm Desert is expressing frustration with what he calls the "lack of progress" in road improvements for Alessandro Drive.

Complaining to News Channel 3, Castelli says the city has "promised" improvements along the retail corridor for decades, yet Castelli says progress is not happening.

He says he spoke about his concerns at a recent meeting of the Palm Desert City Council.

Today News Channel 3 will learn more about Castelli's concerns, and we'll reach out to city officials to get their response to the restaurant owner's complaint.

Be sure to catch the full story online later today, and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.