Rancho Mirage passes introduction of ordinance to ban STVRs in public neighborhoods

The Rancho Mirage City Council approved the introduction of an ordinance that would see short-term vacation rentals banned in public neighborhoods by the end of 2020.

Councilmembers still need to pass the second reading of the ordinance in order for it to go into effect. They will vote on possibly enact the ordinance during the November 5 meeting.

If passed on Nov 5, the ordinance would go into effect 30 days later.

“That effects about 121 homeowners, 121 mortgages, we felt like we should have been told so that we can try to come up with a plan," Dennis Cooke, a short-term rental homeowner, told News Channel 3 on Wednesday.

Cooke says he's never had an issue or complaint filed during the year-and-half he has been a rent home owner. The city’s records show an uptick in complaints for the past two years, specifically in public communities. There 149 complaints this year alone, 96 of those in public neighborhoods.

City records show that STVRs in public neighborhoods make up 45% of the city's STVR inventory.

