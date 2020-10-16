Now Hiring! Start a fast-paced career with Sunline Transit Agency

News

Start a career with Sunline Transit Agency

If you're looking to start a fast-paced career and give back to the community while you work, Sunline Transit Agency might have just the ticket.

Sunline Transit Agency is looking for collaborative people to help get the community where it needs to go.

The agency is looking to fill several full-time positions in the Coachella Valley, including administration and maintenance positions.

Sunline is also launching a new initiative called "Sunline Refueled." The agency is increasing services and looking to hire more bus drivers.

If you're interested in being a bus driver but don't have experience, Sunline will pay you while you train.

Sunline also offers education programs for their employees, like their internal Sunline University.

The agency offers dental, medical, and vision insurance. It also offers paid sick leave, paid vacation, and a pension plan.

Sunline is passionate about helping the community. The agency offers a variety of opportunities for employees to get involved and work directly with nonprofits, like FIND Food Bank.

You can apply on Sunline's website. Click on current opportunities to see the positions currently available.

If you don't see the position for you, you can submit a job interest card and Sunline will notify you when a position becomes available.