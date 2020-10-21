No injuries reported after four-vehicle crash in Palm Desert

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking for residents to avoid the area of Highway 111 and Town Center Way in Palm Desert following a crash.

The four-vehicle crash happened just before 2:20 p.m. Photos provided courtesy of the sheriff's station shows a vehicle on top of another vehicle.

According to first responders, there were two patients, including one who had to be extricated from their vehicle.

No injuries were reported, according to deputies.

There is no information on what led up to the crash or how long traffic is expected to be impacted.

