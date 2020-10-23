Hundreds of early voters flock to Westfield Mall in Palm Desert

News

The first day of early voting here in the valley kicked off on Friday. More than 200 people cast their ballot in person at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero has reaction from early voters and more on what you need to know before heading out to vote in-person.

"Oh I feel great exercising my right as a citizen to help our country and what is necessary," said Steve Vickers, an early voter.

Voters eager to get out and vote early in-person at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert.

“I wanted to be close to first in line to be able to vote and make my vote count," said John Lacombe, an early voter.

While this is a vote by mail election, many still waited in line.

“It’s so worth it," said Connie Lewis, an early voter. "Its so important this is such an important election, if I have to stand out here for three hours I would.”

This voting center is just one of four locations across our county and if you missed the deadline to register this is still another option.

“When you come you will either get in line or they will take you in right away they give you a thing to fill out your name and address and everything you give it to them and they take you over to the voting and its all on the computer," said Gerald Stitt.

But remember we’re still in a pandemic, so there are safety measures in place. Voters will spot foot markers on the floor showing them where to wait before walking in. All voting units are also social distance. Poll workers will be sanitizing between each voter using the unit.

At the Westfield Mall it is required to wear a mask before entering the mall but at the voting center, they are encouraging it. So mask-less voters will be allowed to cast their ballots.

“yeah I feel safe you look at everybody and everybody looks like they are suppose to be doing being respectful, wearing their mask, the distancing," said Lewis.

“Yeah I felt safe, everything is being done the way it should be and I like it that way and everybody have their mask on and sanitizing everything," said Stitt.

There are 26 voter assistance centers that are opening beginning October 31.