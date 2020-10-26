Big money behind Proposition 22 – measure would create wage and labor policies for app-based drivers

California

Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft are spending big money in support of Proposition 22.

If passed, the measure would lead to the creation of wage and labor policies for app-based drivers.

The measure was placed on the ballot in response to the California Legislature passing, and the Governor signing, Assembly Bill 5, which does not allow app-based drivers to be classified as independent contractors.

Supporters of the measure have contributed about $200 million to the campaign to get the proposition approved by voters, according to Ballotpedia.com.

Today News Channel 3 will talk with representatives from groups on both sides of Prop 22, and provide more details on how app-based drivers will be affected if the measure is approved by voters.

