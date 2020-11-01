President Trump and Biden supporters rally throughout desert in final push before election

News

On Sunday supporters of both President Trump and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden rallied in a final push before election day on Tuesday.

"This is probably the most important election," Palm Springs resident and Biden supporter, Rafael Mesa said.

"This is without a doubt the most important election of my lifetime," said Rancho Mirage resident and President Trump supporter, Amy Grubb.

Many people on both sides agreed the stakes couldn't be higher in this year's general election.

Supporters of Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden arrived at 2901 N. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs at around 11 a.m. Many used the lot to decorate their vehicles with paper streamers, "Biden, Harris" signs, and anything blue. Supporters left around noon to caravan throughout the Coachella Valley.

"We’ve seen a lot in our lives and this is nothing like we’ve ever seen before," said La Quinta resident and Biden supporter, Laura Vano.

Vano and her longtime friend, Shirley Church, sported a white convertible flashing Biden signs.

"These last 4 years have been very hard. It was more than I ever anticipated it to be and I found it very hard to tolerate. I want a change and this is the way to make a change-- by getting out and making voices heard and we’ve all voted," said Vano.

Valley residents Julie Harris and Jennifer Cunningham also came out to show their support. Both agreed that part of their support for the former vice president stemmed from several actions by the current president.

"Too many things. Ruth Bader Ginsberg died and now they put somebody on the supreme court that’s going to walk back everything she did," said Harris.

Both believe that the appointment of a new supreme court justice should have been made after the election, and once the vote came in for the new president.

Dozens of people also rallied in support of President Trump and the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. Many waved flags and signs on Highway 111 near the Westfield Mall.

"What I want to see out of this election is ultimately for the country to unite. I think that our president is so uniting-- he brings us together, he treats us all as equals when he addresses the country he addresses the country as 'my American people' versus 'Latino, you’re asian, you’re black, you’re gay or you’re this.' The constant pandering that comes out of the democrats creates more of a division," said Los Angeles resident and Trump supporter, Homer Lopez.

Lopez happened to be in town visiting some friends. He decided to show his support after hearing about the rally.

"So far its been an amazing party, so much patriotism and love for our president and our country," Lopez said.

Supporters are hoping to see President Trump reelected so he can serve another 4 years in The White House.

"Donald Trump stands for America, he stands for limited government, he stands for a strong military, he stands behind one of our greatest allies, Israel," said Indio resident, Troy Willis.

The rally was scheduled to last from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and was accompanied with food and live music.

"I want to see Americans stand up and take back their country," said Grubb.

As the clock winds down to election day, both sides are finding middle ground on the importance of voting.

"I’m happy to be here at this Trump rally, we want to keep it going so please bring your friends and vote," said Palm Desert resident and Trump supporter, Jay Rockbank.

"Let people know voting is extremely important regardless of political affiliation, voting is important, but I hope you vote blue, I hope you vote for Biden and Harris," said Mesa.