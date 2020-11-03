Election Day is here: Find a Voter Assistance Center to cast your ballot

News

It's Election Day -- Riverside County Voter Assistance Centers are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Voters can drop off their mail-in ballots or vote in-person at any one of 130 Voter Assistance Centers countywide.

According to the Registrar, as long as a voter is in line by 8 p.m., they will be allowed to cast a ballot.

These centers are designed for those who prefer to cast their ballot in-person or anyone who needs special assistance on site. The registrar shared a demo online showing what changes voters can expect this year due to the pandemic.

“There are of course floor markings and the voting booths that are separated by six feet from other voting booths as well as partitions. And it’s important that people know the importance of wearing a face covering," said Brooke Federico, Public Information Office, County of Riverside.

Voters showing up to cast a ballot in-person will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“A voter who doesn’t have a face covering will be offered one. If they choose to not wear it they will still be allowed a place to vote,” said Federico.

For those with specific health concerns, they say they’ll also have a curbside voting option. Voters who request this on site won’t need to leave their car. “There will be a sign number that’s posted with a phone number to call if they choose to vote in their car,” explained Federico.

You can also drop off your mail-in ballot at any Voter Assistance Center in the county. Each registered voter in California was sent an optional mail-in ballot this year due to COVID-19. According to the Registrar, they've already received a record number of returned mail-in ballots in comparison with other election years.

To find the center closest to you, you can use this interactive map here. You can also view a complete list of Riverside County Voter Assistance Centers here.

If you still need to register to vote or misplaced your mail-in ballot, trained officials say they can help you cast your vote at any open center.

“If you go to a Voter Assistance Center without your ballot, what will happen is the Registrar of Voters team that is there will void the mail-in ballot that was mailed to the voters’ residence, and that voter will get a new ballot and cast it directly there,” said Federico.