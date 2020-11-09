Rep. Raul Ruiz discusses possibly replacing Kamala Harris in Senate, COVID-19 vaccine reports

News

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz joined News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to discuss the continued valley & national pandemic response and the possibility of being selected to replace Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the Senate.

As the Biden-Harris administration plans its move to the White House in January, several prominent Democrats are set to be hired to fill positions. In addition, Harris' move to the White House means her California Senate seat is open.

Ruiz said his mind is on the pandemic, however, he would consider a move if called by Governor Gavin Newsom or President-Elect Joe Biden.

"You know, I am really focused on making sure that we need to our district for the pandemic, to help in my role as a member of the Health Sub Committee and Energy and Commerce, and to make sure I continue to serve," Ruiz said. "If I am called by the Governor or by the President-Elect Biden to serve in other capacities then I would highly consider those opportunities to the best of the ability to serve the people that I ran for office to serve to begin with."

On the topic of the pandemic, Ruiz cautiously optimistic that the Senate could strike a deal for stimulus relief. He was also very encouraged by the Biden administration's initial COVID plan and

Ruiz was also encouraged by the reports that early data shows that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could be more than 90% effective, however, he outlined the importance of transparency.

"This is a very big potential game-changer. So the next steps is to make sure that information is made transparent, that academics, as well as physicians throughout the country, can look at them and make the assessment themselves, and to determine if that is good for their patients," Ruiz said. "The next step is to massively produce this vaccine and to ensure that the distribution happens in a public health approach so that those who need them most, get them first."