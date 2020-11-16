Indio theatre that burned down Saturday, has a history

News

The abandoned Desert Theatre on Fargo Street in Indio was deemed a 'total loss' by CalFire Saturday after a fire broke out inside the building. Crews were called out to the 45000 block of Fargo Street at 7:08 a.m.

"The first engine company had found a commercial building, which was an old theatre here in the city of Indio that was at 50%. The roof had already collapsed and they had some exposures to the north and to the south," said Cal Fire Capt. Fernando Herrera.

