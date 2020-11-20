Heated mask confrontation caught on camera at valley gas station

News

A heated confrontation between a gas station employee and an infuriated customer refusing to wear a mask resulted in a call to police Friday afternoon.

It was caught on surveillance video at the Arco ampm on Bob Hope Drive in Cathedral City.

"Honestly I feel like all of us should just do our part wearing a mask," said Assistant Manager Pedro Najera. "It escalated a lot. He actually told me, when I told him to come back with a mask, he told me go ---- myself, and I'm not going to be disrespected like that."

