I-Team looks info how local officer-involved shootings are investigated

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released a body-worn camera video this week of a deadly deputy-involved shooting outside the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage on July 9th, 2019.

Full Story: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department releases footage of July 2019 deputy-involved shooting

This Wednesday night, an I-Team Investigation will be looking into how these officer-involved shootings are investigated in Riverside County and why the American Civil Liberties Union has expressed concern about those investigations.

Watch "OIS Investigations," Wednesday night on News Channel 3 Live at 6

