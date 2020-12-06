CAMFest goes virtual this week, showcasing and supporting DSUSD students

News

The Children's Art and Music Festival, now called "CAMFest Goes On! 2020" starts today Sunday, December 6!

The event, sponsored by the Desert Sands Educational Foundation is a virtual celebration this year.

Traditionally, CAMFest is held in December with multiple stages and areas for art and film. This year, the virtual CAMFest will continue to present the talents of students from the Desert Sands Unified School District.

The event is also an opportunity to raise funds to support the arts in classrooms. You can tune in every night at 6 p.m. starting tonight through next Saturday, December 12.

Tune in on CAMFest and DSEF social media platforms.

The social media links are: CAMFest Instagram & Facebook: officialcamfest, DSEF Instagram & Facebook: desertsandsef.

The website is www.officialcamfest.org.