The timeline of COVID-19 and what symptoms warrant a trip to the ER

Coronavirus

With coronavirus cases surging, our local hospitals are reminding the public to seek proper medical care if you start feeling unwell.

Doctors say COVID-19 can impact people differently. And with case numbers climbing again, it’s important to be familiar with some of the early and more mild symptoms.

“The big one is lack of taste. That’s an early sign people have headaches with it, cough,” said Euthym Kontaxis, MD, Medical Director, Eisenhower Health's Tennity Emergency Department.

Kontaxis says early detection of COVID-19 can be critical when it comes to treatment, especially if you have risk factors. “If you’re a diabetic, if you have hypertension, if you’re on dialysis, if you’re obese, if you have any lung problems...those are reasons to come to the emergency department,” he said.

If you start feeling sick, doctors say get tested immediately: “Isolate yourself and go get tested so you can tell the people around you if you’re positive or not,” said Kontaxis.

“What are the symptoms that should trigger or warrant a trip to the ER?” asked News Channel 3’s Madison Weil.

“If you’re feeling short of breath, if you feel very weak, you feel like you’re going to pass out...those are the things where we want you to come to the ER,” said Kontaxis.

Our local hospitals say it’s also important not to neglect your routine health checkups during this time -- even if you are feeling healthy. “I worry about people not getting medical care for real illnesses that need attention. We’ve seen some of that,” added Kontaxis.

“We really do want the community to reach out to us and schedule these visits,” said Cathy O’Callaghan, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Desert Care Network.

For anyone feeling uneasy about a trip to the doctor during the pandemic, many healthcare providers now offer ‘telemedicine' -- virtual doctor’s appointments from the comfort of your home.

“We’re well aware folks might be scared to come in, but we’ve got all the resources they need. They can talk through their issues on the televisit," said O’Callaghan.

Callaghan added interested patients can view available telehealth resources HERE.