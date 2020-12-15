CHP officers save suspect suffering opioid overdose during arrest

News

California Highway Patrol officers K. Brunson and K. Simmons may have saved a 21-year-old man from fatally overdosing on opioids during a recent arrest in Banning, authorities said today.

"Our officers' roles changed from enforcement to guardians in the blink of an eye," CHP Officer Matt Napier said.

The man, a La Puente resident, was arrested about 4 a.m. Sunday on Eighth Street south of Interstate 10 on suspicion of driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol, Napier said.

Shortly after his arrest, the man began complaining about breathing issues, and soon became unresponsive, according to the CHP.

After the man stopped breathing, officers found he had no pulse and got to work trying to save him.

"The officers immediately began administering CPR and requested fire

and ambulance respond to the scene,'' Napier said.

Paramedics rushed him to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning, where hospital staff administered Narcan, a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose.

The man then woke up and was later medically cleared to be transported to Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

When searching the man's vehicle, officers reported finding a bottle containing a substance suspected to be fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.