A Chilly Start to a Beautiful Day

News

Temps were deep into the forties and a few thirties in the East Valley as we started the day, but we'll starting to see milder conditions moving as high pressure builds in from the West.

A light breeze has contributed to good air quality conditions across the County today.

We've hit 71 the last two days, so another is likely in order this afternoon...

Tomorrow, thanks to a weak trough up North, we may be a degree or two cooler, but warmer weather awaits us as we move into the weekend.